Left Menu

Pregnant Meghalaya woman taken to hospital on bamboo stretcher for 5 km

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 06-09-2022 09:24 IST | Created: 06-09-2022 09:24 IST
Pregnant Meghalaya woman taken to hospital on bamboo stretcher for 5 km
  • Country:
  • India

Unable to get an ambulance or a vehicle, a 36-week pregnant woman in Meghalaya's Ri-Bhoi district was carried on a makeshift bamboo stretcher for five kilometres to a hospital where she delivered a healthy girl, an official said.

During the journey on Monday, the heavily built woman with high blood pressure was struggling with labour pain but made it to the health centre on time.

''Volunteers from Jalilum village took turns to carry the patient for nearly five kilometres as there was no vehicle or ambulances there,'' Dr C Lyngdoh, in charge of Patharkhmah Community Health Centre, told PTI.

She delivered a baby girl weighing a little over four kilograms at the CHC and both are fine, Lyngdoh said.

A video of the woman being carried on the makeshift stretcher went viral on social media, with people criticising the administration.

The road between Jalilum and the health centre is in bad condition for several years, an elder from the village said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers find hydroquinine in trees has potential to kill drug-resistant bacteria

Researchers find hydroquinine in trees has potential to kill drug-resistant ...

 United States
2
Researchers find respiratory infections cause extreme stress to cells, organs

Researchers find respiratory infections cause extreme stress to cells, organ...

 United States
3
UTIs are still diagnosed using a 140-year-old method – here’s why

UTIs are still diagnosed using a 140-year-old method – here’s why

 United Kingdom
4
Madrassa teacher arrested for allegedly sodomizing a minor

Madrassa teacher arrested for allegedly sodomizing a minor

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022