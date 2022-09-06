Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 nasal vaccine approved for restricted use in India
06-09-2022
Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 recombinant nasal vaccine has been approved by the Indian drug regulator, the country's health minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted on Tuesday.
The regulator approved the vaccine for primary immunisation of those aged 18 years and above, for restricted use in emergency situations, Mandaviya added.
