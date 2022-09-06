CM Gehlot reviews functioning of Rajasthan health department

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Tuesday that 88 per cent of the families in the state are covered under health insurance as against the national average of 41 per cent.

He said the state government has started ambitious schemes like Mukhyamantri Nirogi Rajasthan Yojna and Mukhyamantri Chiranjeevi Swasthya Bima Yojana.

The chief minister said ''our government is taking rapid steps'' in the direction of the 'Right to Health'.

He said the Right to Health Bill would be finalized soon. All the provisions necessary for the benefit of patients will be included in this bill.

He said the state government is ensuring that all these schemes are effectively implemented on the ground. Appropriate steps should be taken to spread awareness about the schemes so that no one is deprived of their benefits due to lack of information, the chief minister added.

Gehlot was addressing the review meeting of the Medical and Health Department at the Chief Minister's residence on Tuesday.

He said Rajasthan is emerging as a leading state in health services in the country today. In the state, 7 per cent of the budget is being spent on medical and health services.

He informed that 21.14 lakh patients have been benefited by the free treatment of Rs 2,111.41 crore. ''Private hospitals are being paid for doing treatment within 21 days''.

He said it is necessary to publicise it on a wide scale so that maximum people get benefitted. For this, on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti on October 2, information about this scheme will be made available to the public by organizing Gram Sabhas across the state.

The chief minister said the officers of the Medical and Health Department, the doctors and the nursing community were working with full service spirit to make this ambitious scheme a success so that Rajasthan could become a leading state in the field of health services in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)