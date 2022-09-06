Left Menu

Sixth monkeypox case: Patient in stable condition at LNJP Hospital

The condition of a young woman of African origin, who is the sixth reported case of monkeypox in Delhi, is stable, sources said.The patient is admitted to the LNJP Hospital here.A total of six cases of monkeypox have been reported in Delhi so far.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-09-2022 22:34 IST | Created: 06-09-2022 22:34 IST
Sixth monkeypox case: Patient in stable condition at LNJP Hospital
  • Country:
  • India

The condition of a young woman of African origin, who is the sixth reported case of monkeypox in Delhi, is stable, sources said.

The patient is admitted to the LNJP Hospital here.

''A total of six cases of monkeypox have been reported in Delhi so far. The latest is a young woman of African origin. Her condition is stable at present,'' a source said.

The six cases comprise three men and three women.

''The early five cases have been treated and discharged,'' a senior doctor said.

Monkeypox is a viral zoonotic disease having common symptoms such as fever, skin lesions, lymphadenopathy, headache, muscle aches, exhaustion, chills or sweats and sore throat and cough.

According to a study done recently by the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital (LNJP) and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), all the first five cases had presented with ''mild to moderate grade intermittent fever, myalgia (muscle pain) and lesions on the genitals, groins, lower limb, trunk and upper limb''. Four cases had non-tender firm lymphadenopathy (swelling of lymph nodes). No secondary complications or sexually transmitted infections were recorded in these cases except for Hepatitis B in one case, it had said.

In Delhi, the first case of monkeypox was reported on July 24. Delhi government-run LNJP Hospital has been made the nodal facility to treat patients with this viral infection.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers find hydroquinine in trees has potential to kill drug-resistant bacteria

Researchers find hydroquinine in trees has potential to kill drug-resistant ...

 United States
2
Researchers find respiratory infections cause extreme stress to cells, organs

Researchers find respiratory infections cause extreme stress to cells, organ...

 United States
3
UTIs are still diagnosed using a 140-year-old method – here’s why

UTIs are still diagnosed using a 140-year-old method – here’s why

 United Kingdom
4
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite gets August security patch in India

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite gets August security patch in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022