Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Sanofi sees EU regulatory decision on its COVID booster in weeks

The European Union's drugs regulator may be a few weeks from deciding whether to approve the experimental COVID-19 vaccine developed by French drugmaker Sanofi and its British partner GSK, a Sanofi executive said on Monday. The companies' bivalent vaccine targets the Beta variant as well as the original Wuhan strain of the virus. Trial results also showed the shot confers protection against the Omicron variant currently widespread in Europe.

Monkeypox infections decline in hotbed Spain, health minister says

New infections with monkeypox are steadily declining in Spain, which has recorded the world's second-highest tally of cases in this year's global outbreak, Health Minister Carolina Darias said on Monday. "With all caution, we are in a stable period of decline of the disease and its transmission," she said after a meeting with health authorities from the Spanish regions.

Hong Kong discovers first case of monkeypox

Hong Kong has reported its first case of monkeypox, health authorities said on Tuesday, after symptoms were discovered in a 30-year old man who arrived from the Phillippines after travelling in the United States and Canada. It marks the first imported case in Hong Kong of monkeypox, a viral disease which the World Health Organisation has declared a global health emergency.

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 nasal vaccine approved for restricted use in India

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 recombinant nasal vaccine has been approved by the Indian drug regulator, the country's health minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted on Tuesday. The regulator approved the vaccine for primary immunisation of those aged 18 years and above, for restricted use in emergency situations, Mandaviya added.

Updated COVID vaccines to be ready this week, U.S. eyes annual shots

New COVID-19 boosters aimed at fighting currently circulating variants of the coronavirus will be widely available this week, U.S. health officials said on Tuesday, adding that the vaccine is moving closer to an annual jab, as with flu shots. By the end of this week, 90% of Americans will live within five miles (8 km) of sites carrying updated vaccines, U.S. health secretary Xavier Becerra said at a White House briefing.

CVS to buy Signify Health in $8 billion deal

CVS Health Corp on Monday agreed to buy home healthcare services company Signify Health for about $8 billion in cash, a move that will enable one of the largest U.S. healthcare companies to provide further care management to patients in their homes. Healthcare companies like CVS have been expanding beyond managing health and pharmacy benefits with acquisitions of doctors groups and surgical centers in recent years.

U.S. to expand monkeypox vaccine, drug distribution through AmerisourceBergen contract

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) on Tuesday said it will significantly expand the number of distribution locations for monkeypox vaccines and treatments through a new $20 million contract with AmerisourceBergen Corp. Under the new contract, HHS said it will be able to make up to 2,500 shipments per week of frozen doses of Bavarian Nordic's Jynneos vaccine from the Strategic National Stockpile (SNS), as well as shipments of SIGA Technologies' drug TPOXX to up to 2,500 locations.

Boost high-risk people with Omicron-tailored shots first - EU officials

EU officials on Tuesday recommended that the two Omicron- tailored vaccines recently endorsed by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) be first deployed in high-risk individuals. Developed by Moderna and the team of Pfizer and BioNTech, the new so-called bivalent shots combat the BA.1 version of Omicron and the original virus first detected in China.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)