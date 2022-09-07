Beijing reports 14 symptomatic, 0 asymptomatic COVID cases for Sept 6
Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 07-09-2022 05:31 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 05:31 IST
- Country:
- China
China's capital Beijing reported 14 symptomatic new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections and no asymptomatic cases for Sept. 6, city government data showed.
This compared with just one symptomatic infection the day before.
