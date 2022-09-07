China's Shenzhen reports 27 symptomatic, 13 asymptomatic COVID cases for Sept 6

China's southern technology hub of Shenzhen reported 40 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections for Sept. 6, up from 36 a day earlier, the Health Commission of Guangdong Province said on Wednesday.

Of Tuesday's local infections, 27 were confirmed to be symptomatic, while 13 were asymptomatic in the city that started easing lockdown restriction measures the day before.

