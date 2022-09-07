China's Chengdu reports 73 symptomatic, 48 asymptomatic new COVID cases for Sept 6

China's southwestern metropolis of Chengdu reported 121 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections on Sept. 6, up from 90 a day earlier, city government data showed on Wednesday.

Of the cases reported, 73 were symptomatic and 48 asymptomatic. The city extended last week's lockdown curbs in most areas till Wednesday to complete another round of mass testing.

