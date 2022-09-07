Left Menu

China reports 1,695 new COVID cases for Sept 6 vs 1,610 day earlier

That compared with 1,610 new cases a day earlier - 310 symptomatic and 1,300 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately. There were no new deaths, keeping the nation's death count at 5,226. The local government of southwestern metropolis Chengdu, which extended lockdown curbs in most areas till Wednesday to complete another round of mass testing, reported 121 new local cases, up from 90 a day ago.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 07-09-2022 06:42 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 06:42 IST
China reports 1,695 new COVID cases for Sept 6 vs 1,610 day earlier
  • Country:
  • China

China reported 1,695 new coronavirus cases for Sept. 6, of which 380 were symptomatic and 1,315 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Wednesday. That compared with 1,610 new cases a day earlier - 310 symptomatic and 1,300 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

There were no new deaths, keeping the nation's death count at 5,226. As of Sept. 6, mainland China had confirmed 245,747 cases with symptoms.

China's capital Beijing reported 14 new local symptomatic cases and no asymptomatic cases, compared with just one infection that was symptomatic a day earlier, according to local government data. Financial hub Shanghai reported one asymptomatic case found outside quarantined areas, after two days of zero infections, local government data showed.

China's southern technology hub of Shenzhen, which eased anti-virus restriction measures from Monday after a weekend lockdown for most residents, reported 40 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections, up from 36 a day earlier. The local government of southwestern metropolis Chengdu, which extended lockdown curbs in most areas till Wednesday to complete another round of mass testing, reported 121 new local cases, up from 90 a day ago.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Obstructive sleep apnoea associated with increased risk of cancer in people: Study

Obstructive sleep apnoea associated with increased risk of cancer in people:...

 Spain
2
Here's Where To Watch ‘After Ever Happy’ (Free) online streaming at Home

Here's Where To Watch ‘After Ever Happy’ (Free) online streaming at Home

 Global
3
Ghaziabad: Pet dog bites a child in society elevator, case registered

Ghaziabad: Pet dog bites a child in society elevator, case registered

India
4
World News Roundup: Analysis-Bolsonaro calls rallies to flex muscle on Brazil's bicentennial; Canada extends manhunt for suspect in stabbing spree that killed 10 and more

World News Roundup: Analysis-Bolsonaro calls rallies to flex muscle on Brazi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022