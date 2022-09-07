Left Menu

Tejashwi Yadav pays surprise visit to PMCH, assures action over "worsening" state of hospital

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Tejashwi Yadav paid a surprise visit to the Patna Medical College Hospital (PMCH) on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday for inspection, which exposed the "worsening" state of the hospital and assured that action will be taken against the defaulters and loopholes will be fixed.

Tejashwi Yadav pays surprise visit to PMCH, assures action over "worsening" state of hospital
By Mukesh Singh Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Tejashwi Yadav paid a surprise visit to the Patna Medical College Hospital (PMCH) on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday for inspection, which exposed the "worsening" state of the hospital and assured that action will be taken against the defaulters and loopholes will be fixed.

The Health Minister interacted with the officials and the patients along with their families and assured them to "mend the loopholes" in the health sector. He was surprised to see the condition of the hospital where patients were lying on the floor of the veranda (corridor) of the hospital with dirt and medical waste all around. The corpses were not placed properly at the mortuary in the hospital. Stray animals were also seen roaming in the hospital.

As Tejashwi entered the hospital, the patients who were admitted put forward their complaints to him regarding the lack of facilities including medicines, toilets and other basic facilities. The Minister expressed surprise at the unavailability of the senior doctor at the hospital during the night. Instead of the health manager, nurses were seen discharging their duties. The superintendent of PMCH also reached the hospital after Tejashwi's visit.

Speaking to ANI after concluding his inspection, Tejashwi said, "We inspected PMCH, Gardiner Hospital and in Gardanibagh Hospital. The doctors were present in two of the hospitals. The condition of the Tata ward in PMCH is bad to worse. I got the information that people from various districts come here for treatment. I wanted to see what the problem is, be it related to the doctor or medicines." Taking note of the complaints from patients about the unavailability of the facilities, the Minister said that it is the extent of the carelessness as senior doctors were not on duty at night.

"There was no senior doctor available, nor was an adequate arrangement of medicines. Cleanliness was missing. No facilities were being given to the patients. There was carelessness in everything," he said. Tejashwi assured that the state government will "mend all the loopholes".

"I called the superintendent and said that it is his responsibility. There was no roster, no attendance was done. The lie was exposed. Action would be taken. Our government will mend all the loopholes," he said. (ANI)

