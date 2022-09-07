Left Menu

Notice to MP health staffer after video shows him getting leg massage from minor boy in hospital

PTI | Shahdol | Updated: 07-09-2022 09:31 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 09:31 IST
Notice to MP health staffer after video shows him getting leg massage from minor boy in hospital
Health authorities have issued a show-cause notice to a hospital staffer after a video purportedly showed a minor boy massaging his legs in a government medical facility in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district, an official said on Wednesday. The incident took place at the Civil Hospital in Beohari town last week and a video of it surfaced on social media platforms on Tuesday.

In the clip, the hospital staffer, identified as Mahendra Bais, was seen sitting on a chair in a room of the hospital and a minor boy massaging his legs.

Beohari's Block Medical Officer Nishant Singh told PTI that after the video was brought to his knowledge, a show-cause notice was served to Bais.

Chief Medical and Health Officer R S Pandey said further action will be taken against Bais after receiving his reply to the notice.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

