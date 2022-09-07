Bihar: 11-day long sanitation workers strike ends

Sanitation worker ended their statewide strick under the banner of Bihar Local Bodies Sanyukt Karamchari Sangharsh Morcha on Tuesday night over the demands of pay parity and regularisation of contractual workers. Striking unions of sanitation workers have pressed different demands including pay parity, regulation of contractual workers, employment of family workers of deceased persons and don't hire from outsourcing.

Approx 40,000 sanitation workers went on an indefinite strike across the state for eleven long days over their demand under the banner of Bihar local Bodies Sanyukt Karamchari Sangharsh Morcha. Bihar Deputy CM and Minister of urban development and housing Tejashwi Yadav assured sanitation workers that he would look into their issues.

Patna is facing heaps of garbage in most parts due to the strike of sanitation workers. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)