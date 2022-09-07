Left Menu

EU secures more doses of Bavarian monkeypox vaccine

The additional doses will be available for delivery before the end of the year, while shots that were purchased earlier are currently being distributed, the EU Commission said. "While we have seen the number of monkeypox cases decreasing in the EU over the past weeks, the threat has not passed, and we cannot let down our guard," EU health commissioner Stella Kyriakides said.

Reuters | Updated: 07-09-2022 13:06 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 12:51 IST
EU secures more doses of Bavarian monkeypox vaccine
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The European Union said on Wednesday it had secured an additional 170,920 doses of the monkeypox vaccine developed by biotech firm Bavarian Nordic amid concerns about the outbreak of the disease.

The new order more than doubles the EU's supply of the vaccine, bringing the total number of doses directly purchased by the EU to nearly 335,000. The additional doses will be available for delivery before the end of the year, while shots that were purchased earlier are currently being distributed, the EU Commission said.

"While we have seen the number of monkeypox cases decreasing in the EU over the past weeks, the threat has not passed, and we cannot let down our guard," EU health commissioner Stella Kyriakides said. Since the start of the outbreak around 18,500 cases of monkeypox have been reported in EU countries and partners Norway and Iceland.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Obstructive sleep apnoea associated with increased risk of cancer in people: Study

Obstructive sleep apnoea associated with increased risk of cancer in people:...

 Spain
2
Here's Where To Watch ‘After Ever Happy’ (Free) online streaming at Home

Here's Where To Watch ‘After Ever Happy’ (Free) online streaming at Home

 Global
3
Ghaziabad: Pet dog bites a child in society elevator, case registered

Ghaziabad: Pet dog bites a child in society elevator, case registered

India
4
World News Roundup: Analysis-Bolsonaro calls rallies to flex muscle on Brazil's bicentennial; Canada extends manhunt for suspect in stabbing spree that killed 10 and more

World News Roundup: Analysis-Bolsonaro calls rallies to flex muscle on Brazi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022