UK's finance minister: borrowing to be higher in the short term

Britain's new finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng told financial market leaders on Wednesday that the government's first priority to support families and businesses will mean higher borrowing in the short term, according to a statement.

"We face extraordinary economic challenges in the coming weeks and months and I know that families and businesses across the UK are worried," Kwarteng said in a statement.

"The Prime Minister and I are committed to taking decisive action to help the British people now, while pursuing an unashamedly pro-growth agenda."

