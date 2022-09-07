Left Menu

Hemkund Sahib to close portals on Oct 10

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 07-09-2022 17:34 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 17:13 IST
Hemkund Sahib to close portals on Oct 10
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

The portals of Hemkund Sahib, one of the most revered Sikh shrines in Garhwal Himalayas, will be closed from October 10 for the winter season.

Vice-president of the Hemkund Sahib Management Trust Narendra Jeet Singh Bindra made the announcement on Wednesday.

A total of 2.15 lakh pilgrims have so far visited the shrine, located at a height of more than 15,000 ft above the sea level, to pay obeisance since its opening on May 22, he said.

The decision to close the portals of the shrine at 1 pm on October 10 was taken by the shrine's management trust, he said.

The pilgrimage resumed after a gap of two years due to COVID-19 restrictions and witnessed great enthusiasm by pilgrims, Bindra said.

Tourists coming to the 'valley of flowers' also registered their presence at the shrine, Bindra said.

The Hemkund Sahib shrine is closed at the onset of winter every year as it remains covered under snow during the season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Obstructive sleep apnoea associated with increased risk of cancer in people: Study

Obstructive sleep apnoea associated with increased risk of cancer in people:...

 Spain
2
Here's Where To Watch ‘After Ever Happy’ (Free) online streaming at Home

Here's Where To Watch ‘After Ever Happy’ (Free) online streaming at Home

 Global
3
Ghaziabad: Pet dog bites a child in society elevator, case registered

Ghaziabad: Pet dog bites a child in society elevator, case registered

India
4
World News Roundup: Analysis-Bolsonaro calls rallies to flex muscle on Brazil's bicentennial; Canada extends manhunt for suspect in stabbing spree that killed 10 and more

World News Roundup: Analysis-Bolsonaro calls rallies to flex muscle on Brazi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022