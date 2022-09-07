Left Menu

J-K: Union Minister Jitendra Singh inaugurates medical camp in Udhampur

Northern Command of the Indian Army organized a medical camp at Seri in Dudu block-- the remotest and far-flung block of Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir.

ANI | Udhampur (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 07-09-2022 18:26 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 18:26 IST
J-K: Union Minister Jitendra Singh inaugurates medical camp in Udhampur
Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Northern Command of the Indian Army organized a medical camp at Seri in Dudu block-- the remotest and far-flung block of Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir. Dr Jitendra Singh, Minister of State in the Prime Minister's office, inaugurated the medical camp. Maj Gen SC Dash, along with other senior officers, from Headquarters Northern Command & Command Hospital, Udhampur were in attendance.

"In the last 8 years, many developments works have happened here. Roads have been built. Medical facilities are also being provided. The civil administration is also helping the Indian Army, " Union Minister Jitendra Singh told ANI. During the medical camp, specialists in the field of medicine, surgery, pediatrics, gynaecology, dermatology, ENT, EYE, Dental services and multiple super specialists from Command Hospital were made available by Command Hospital, Udhampur. In addition to the specialists, critical diagnostics facilities such as Blood Tests, Urine tests, X-Ray, Eye tests and Ultrasound were also provided to the patients.

About 5,000 persons, including 3,000 women and children were treated. Approximately 300-350 ex-servicemen also availed the facilities at the medical camp. "We are thankful to the Indian Army for organising this free medical camp in this backward area," a local told ANI.

Every individual was given a medical check-up, along with specific medical advice in the various OPDs setup. Medicines were distributed as prescribed on the medical slips after completion of the check-up. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Obstructive sleep apnoea associated with increased risk of cancer in people: Study

Obstructive sleep apnoea associated with increased risk of cancer in people:...

 Spain
2
Here's Where To Watch ‘After Ever Happy’ (Free) online streaming at Home

Here's Where To Watch ‘After Ever Happy’ (Free) online streaming at Home

 Global
3
Ghaziabad: Pet dog bites a child in society elevator, case registered

Ghaziabad: Pet dog bites a child in society elevator, case registered

India
4
World News Roundup: Analysis-Bolsonaro calls rallies to flex muscle on Brazil's bicentennial; Canada extends manhunt for suspect in stabbing spree that killed 10 and more

World News Roundup: Analysis-Bolsonaro calls rallies to flex muscle on Brazi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022