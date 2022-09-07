J-K: Union Minister Jitendra Singh inaugurates medical camp in Udhampur

Northern Command of the Indian Army organized a medical camp at Seri in Dudu block-- the remotest and far-flung block of Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir. Dr Jitendra Singh, Minister of State in the Prime Minister's office, inaugurated the medical camp. Maj Gen SC Dash, along with other senior officers, from Headquarters Northern Command & Command Hospital, Udhampur were in attendance.

"In the last 8 years, many developments works have happened here. Roads have been built. Medical facilities are also being provided. The civil administration is also helping the Indian Army, " Union Minister Jitendra Singh told ANI. During the medical camp, specialists in the field of medicine, surgery, pediatrics, gynaecology, dermatology, ENT, EYE, Dental services and multiple super specialists from Command Hospital were made available by Command Hospital, Udhampur. In addition to the specialists, critical diagnostics facilities such as Blood Tests, Urine tests, X-Ray, Eye tests and Ultrasound were also provided to the patients.

About 5,000 persons, including 3,000 women and children were treated. Approximately 300-350 ex-servicemen also availed the facilities at the medical camp. "We are thankful to the Indian Army for organising this free medical camp in this backward area," a local told ANI.

Every individual was given a medical check-up, along with specific medical advice in the various OPDs setup. Medicines were distributed as prescribed on the medical slips after completion of the check-up. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)