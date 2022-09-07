China Premier congratulates new British PM - Xinhua
China Premier Li Keqiang sent a congratulatory message to new British Prime Minister Liz Truss, Chinese state media reported on Wednesday.
A stable and healthy relationship between China and Britain was in line with both nations' interests, state media Xinhua quoted Li as saying.
