Left Menu

Bengal logs 230 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 07-09-2022 23:20 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 23:17 IST
Bengal logs 230 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal logged 230 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday pushing the tally to 21,08,418, a health department bulletin said.

The COVID-19 death toll rose to 21,479 as two new fatalities were reported, it said.

The positivity rate for the day was 2.61 per cent as 230 cases were detected out of 8,796 samples tested.

The state now has 1,953 active COVID-19 cases, while 20,84,986 people have recovered from the disease, including 240 during the day, the bulletin said.

On Tuesday Bengal had reported 211 new COVID-19 cases and two fatalities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rising energy prices threaten backbone of German industry - survey

Rising energy prices threaten backbone of German industry - survey

 Germany
2
Have you ever seen a rainbow cloud? This rare phenomenon stuns people in China

Have you ever seen a rainbow cloud? This rare phenomenon stuns people in Chi...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Pharmacy operators Walmart, Walgreens, Kroger begin opioid trial in New Mexico; Hong Kong discovers first case of monkeypox and more

Health News Roundup: Pharmacy operators Walmart, Walgreens, Kroger begin opi...

 Global
4
Soccer-Results unlikely to be reason for Tuchel's exit

Soccer-Results unlikely to be reason for Tuchel's exit

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022