Egypt detects its first monkeypox case - health ministry
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 08-09-2022 01:41 IST | Created: 08-09-2022 01:41 IST
Egypt has detected the first monkeypox case in the country, an Egyptian man who has a residency in a European country, the health ministry said in statement on Wednesday.
The 42-man was isolated in a hospital and his condition was stable, the statement added.
