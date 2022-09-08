Shanghai reports 10 asymptomatic, 3 symptomatic COVID cases for Sept 7

Shanghai reported 10 new domestically transmitted asymptomatic coronavirus cases for Sept. 7, up from one a day earlier, while three local symptomatic cases were reported, up from zero the previous day, the city government said on Thursday.

Two cases were reported outside quarantined areas, versus one the previous day.

Shanghai recorded no COVID-19-related deaths for Sept. 7, unchanged from a day earlier.

