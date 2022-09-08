Beijing reports 7 symptomatic, 3 asymptomatic COVID cases for Sept 7
Updated: 08-09-2022
China's capital Beijing reported seven symptomatic locally transmitted COVID-19 infections and three asymptomatic cases for Sept. 7, state television CCTV said on Thursday.
This compared with 14 symptomatic infections and no asymptomatic cases the day before.
