China's Shenzhen reports 18 symptomatic, 7 asymptomatic COVID cases for Sept 7

China's southern technology hub of Shenzhen reported 25 locally transmitted COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, down from 40 a day earlier, the Health Commission of Guangdong Province said on Thursday.

Of Wednesday's local infections, 18 were confirmed to be symptomatic, while seven were asymptomatic as the city began easing restrictions slightly after a major flare-up.

