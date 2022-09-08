Left Menu

China reports 1,439 new COVID cases for Sept 7 vs 1,695 a day earlier

China reported 1,439 COVID-19 infections on Sept. 7, mainland China had confirmed 246,027 cases with symptoms. China's capital Beijing reported seven new local symptomatic cases and three asymptomatic cases, compared with 14 symptomatic and zero asymptomatic infections a day earlier, according to state television and local government data.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 08-09-2022 06:59 IST | Created: 08-09-2022 06:59 IST
China reports 1,439 new COVID cases for Sept 7 vs 1,695 a day earlier
  • Country:
  • China

China reported 1,439 COVID-19 infections on Sept. 7, of which 280 were symptomatic and 1,159 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Thursday. That is compared with 1,695 cases a day earlier – 380 symptomatic and 1,315 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

There were no new deaths, same as a day earlier, keeping the nation's fatalities at 5,226. As of Sept. 7, mainland China had confirmed 246,027 cases with symptoms.

China's capital Beijing reported seven new local symptomatic cases and three asymptomatic cases, compared with 14 symptomatic and zero asymptomatic infections a day earlier, according to state television and local government data. Financial hub Shanghai reported three local symptomatic cases and 10 asymptomatic cases, local government data showed.

China's southern technology hub of Shenzhen, which eased anti-virus restriction measures from Monday after a weekend lockdown for most residents, reported 25 locally transmitted COVID-19 infections, up from 40 a day earlier.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Have you ever seen a rainbow cloud? This rare phenomenon stuns people in China

Have you ever seen a rainbow cloud? This rare phenomenon stuns people in Chi...

 Global
2
Soccer-Results unlikely to be reason for Tuchel's exit

Soccer-Results unlikely to be reason for Tuchel's exit

 Global
3
Rising energy prices threaten backbone of German industry - survey

Rising energy prices threaten backbone of German industry - survey

 Germany
4
Health News Roundup: Pharmacy operators Walmart, Walgreens, Kroger begin opioid trial in New Mexico; Hong Kong discovers first case of monkeypox and more

Health News Roundup: Pharmacy operators Walmart, Walgreens, Kroger begin opi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022