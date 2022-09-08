New York state ended a 28-month-old COVID-19 mandate requiring masks on public transport, while the capital of Chinese province of Sichuan extended a lockdown for most of its districts. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Chengdu, the capital of the southwestern Chinese province of Sichuan, extended a lockdown in most of its districts, hoping to stem further transmission of COVID-19 cases in the city of 21.2 million people. * More Chinese cities advised residents to avoid unnecessary trips for the upcoming holiday long weekend, adding to COVID-19 policies that are keeping tens of millions of people under lockdown and exacting a growing economic toll.

EUROPE * The European Commission is set to propose boosting regular screenings for cancer and expanding them to additional types of tumours, after check-ups fell dramatically during the COVID-19 pandemic, EU officials said.

AMERICAS * New York state ended a 28-month-old COVID-19 mandate requiring masks on trains, buses and other modes of public transit, as well as at airports and in ride-share vehicles.

* Pfizer has donated 100,000 courses of its COVID-19 antiviral treatment Paxlovid to The Covid Treatment Quick Start Consortium, a new group aiming to improve access to the drug in low and middle-income countries. * Top scientists from leading academic centers are banding together to answer a key question about the root cause of long COVID - whether fragments of the coronavirus persist in the tissues of some individuals.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * An analysis for Reuters conducted by Seattle-based health data firm Truveta showed that patients with long COVID were nearly twice as likely to receive a first-time antidepressant prescription within 90 days of their initial COVID diagnosis compared with people diagnosed with COVID alone.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * China's exports and imports lost momentum in August with growth significantly missing forecasts as surging inflation crippled overseas demand and fresh COVID-19 curbs and heatwaves disrupted output, reviving downside risks.

* Japan's economy grew more than initially reported in the second quarter, as the lifting of local COVID-19 restrictions boosted consumer and business spending.

