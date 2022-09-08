Left Menu

China health authority encourages people to stay put for National Day holidays

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 08-09-2022 13:14 IST | Created: 08-09-2022 13:11 IST
China health authority encourages people to stay put for National Day holidays
China's health authority is encouraging people to stay put during next month's National Day holidays and avoid travel out of their cities to reduce the spread of COVID-19, Wu Liangyou, an official at the National Health Commission, told at a news conference on Thursday.

China observes a week of holidays following its National Day on Oct. 1.

