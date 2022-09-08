Doctors concerned for UK Queen Elizabeth's health
Doctors are concerned about the health of Britain's Queen Elizabeth and has recommended the 96-year-old remains under medical supervision, Buckingham Palace said on Thursday.
Elizabeth remains at her Scottish home Balmoral Castle, the palace said. A palace source said immediate members had been informed.
