Prince Charles, William head to Balmoral to be with queen

Britain's Prince Charles and Prince William have travelled to Queen Elizabeth's residence at Balmoral Castle in Scotland following news that doctors were concerned for her health.

"Their Royal Highnesses The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall have travelled to Balmoral," a Clarence House spokesperson said.

A Kensington Palace source confirmed William's movements.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)