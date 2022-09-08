Left Menu

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Reuters | Updated: 08-09-2022 22:19 IST | Created: 08-09-2022 22:16 IST
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Concerns that China's extension of lockdown measures would slow global economic activity and hit fuel demand were among factors influencing a rise in oil prices on Thursday. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Eikon users, click on COVID-19: MacroVitals for a case tracker and summary of news. https://amers2.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1775942723 ASIA-PACIFIC

* Chengdu, the capital of the southwestern Chinese province of Sichuan, extended a lockdown in most of its districts, hoping to stem further transmission of COVID-19 cases in the city of 21.2 million people. * More Chinese cities advised residents on Wednesday to avoid unnecessary trips for the holiday long weekend, adding to COVID-19 policies that are keeping tens of millions of people under lockdown and exacting a growing economic toll.

EUROPE * EU countries and Britain granted 227.97 billion euros ($228 billion) in state aid in 2020 to support companies hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, with Poland and Greece topping the list, the European Commission said on Thursday.

* The European Commission is set to propose boosting regular screenings for cancer and expanding them to additional types of tumours, after check-ups fell dramatically during the COVID-19 pandemic, EU officials said on Wednesday. AMERICAS

* New York state ended on Wednesday a 28-month-old COVID-19 mandate requiring masks on trains, buses and other modes of public transit, as well as at airports and in ride-share vehicles. * Pfizer donated on Wednesday 100,000 courses of its COVID-19 antiviral treatment Paxlovid to The Covid Treatment Quick Start Consortium, a new group aiming to improve access to the drug in low and middle-income countries.

* Top scientists from leading academic centers are banding together to answer a key question about the root cause of long COVID - whether fragments of the coronavirus persist in the tissues of some individuals. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Inflarx announced Vilobelimab Phase III results in critically ill COVID-19 patients. * The European Medicines Agency published a revised safety update for COVID-19 vaccines.

* An analysis for Reuters conducted by Seattle-based health data firm Truveta showed that patients with long COVID were nearly twice as likely to receive a first-time antidepressant prescription within 90 days of their initial COVID diagnosis compared with people diagnosed with COVID alone. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Vaccine maker Moderna Inc's chief commercial officer (CCO) said on Thursday that the size of the future COVID-19 vaccine market in the U.S. could be in the range of $5.2 billion to $12.9 billion, depending on the price of shots and who is eligible to receive them. * The European Central Bank announced that lasting vulnerabilities caused by the pandemic still pose a risk to a smooth transmission of its monetary policy. The institution expects a flexible approach in reinvesting redemptions coming due in the Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme Portfolio.

* An index of emerging market stocks struggled for gains following a recent selloff as lingering COVID-19 woes dragged Chinese shares lower. * China's exports and imports lost momentum in August with growth significantly missing forecasts as surging inflation crippled overseas demand and new COVID-19 curbs and heatwaves disrupted output, reviving downside risks.

* Japan's economy grew more than initially reported in the second quarter, as the lifting of local COVID-19 restrictions boosted consumer and business spending. (Compiled by Alessandro Parodi and Uttaresh.V; Edited by Ed Osmond)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Have you ever seen a rainbow cloud? This rare phenomenon stuns people in China

Have you ever seen a rainbow cloud? This rare phenomenon stuns people in Chi...

 Global
2
Soccer-Results unlikely to be reason for Tuchel's exit

Soccer-Results unlikely to be reason for Tuchel's exit

 Global
3
Egypt detects its first monkeypox case - health ministry

Egypt detects its first monkeypox case - health ministry

 Egypt
4
Rising energy prices threaten backbone of German industry - survey

Rising energy prices threaten backbone of German industry - survey

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022