DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Chengdu, the capital of the southwestern Chinese province of Sichuan, extended a lockdown in most of its districts, hoping to stem further transmission of COVID-19 cases in the city of 21.2 million people. * More Chinese cities advised residents on Wednesday to avoid unnecessary trips for the holiday long weekend, adding to COVID-19 policies that are keeping tens of millions of people under lockdown and exacting a growing economic toll.

EUROPE * EU countries and Britain granted 227.97 billion euros ($228 billion) in state aid in 2020 to support companies hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, with Poland and Greece topping the list, the European Commission said on Thursday.

* The European Commission is set to propose boosting regular screenings for cancer and expanding them to additional types of tumours, after check-ups fell dramatically during the COVID-19 pandemic, EU officials said on Wednesday. AMERICAS

* New York state ended on Wednesday a 28-month-old COVID-19 mandate requiring masks on trains, buses and other modes of public transit, as well as at airports and in ride-share vehicles. * Pfizer donated on Wednesday 100,000 courses of its COVID-19 antiviral treatment Paxlovid to The Covid Treatment Quick Start Consortium, a new group aiming to improve access to the drug in low and middle-income countries.

* Top scientists from leading academic centers are banding together to answer a key question about the root cause of long COVID - whether fragments of the coronavirus persist in the tissues of some individuals. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Inflarx announced Vilobelimab Phase III results in critically ill COVID-19 patients. * The European Medicines Agency published a revised safety update for COVID-19 vaccines.

* An analysis for Reuters conducted by Seattle-based health data firm Truveta showed that patients with long COVID were nearly twice as likely to receive a first-time antidepressant prescription within 90 days of their initial COVID diagnosis compared with people diagnosed with COVID alone. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Vaccine maker Moderna Inc's chief commercial officer (CCO) said on Thursday that the size of the future COVID-19 vaccine market in the U.S. could be in the range of $5.2 billion to $12.9 billion, depending on the price of shots and who is eligible to receive them. * The European Central Bank announced that lasting vulnerabilities caused by the pandemic still pose a risk to a smooth transmission of its monetary policy. The institution expects a flexible approach in reinvesting redemptions coming due in the Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme Portfolio.

* An index of emerging market stocks struggled for gains following a recent selloff as lingering COVID-19 woes dragged Chinese shares lower. * China's exports and imports lost momentum in August with growth significantly missing forecasts as surging inflation crippled overseas demand and new COVID-19 curbs and heatwaves disrupted output, reviving downside risks.

* Japan's economy grew more than initially reported in the second quarter, as the lifting of local COVID-19 restrictions boosted consumer and business spending. (Compiled by Alessandro Parodi and Uttaresh.V; Edited by Ed Osmond)

