Shanghai reports 2 asymptomatic, zero symptomatic COVID cases for Sept 8

Shanghai reported two new domestically transmitted asymptomatic coronavirus cases for Sept. 8, down from 10 a day earlier, while no local symptomatic cases were reported, down from three the previous day, the city government said on Friday.

No cases were reported outside quarantined areas, versus two the previous day.

Shanghai recorded no COVID-19-related deaths for Sept. 8, unchanged from a day earlier.

