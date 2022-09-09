Beijing reports 17 symptomatic, 2 asymptomatic COVID cases for Sept 8
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 09-09-2022 05:31 IST | Created: 09-09-2022 05:31 IST
China's capital Beijing reported 17 symptomatic new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections and two asymptomatic cases for Sept. 8, local government authorities said on Friday.
This compared with seven symptomatic cases and three asymptomatic the day before.
