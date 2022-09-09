China's Shenzhen reports 26 symptomatic, 28 asymptomatic COVID cases for Sept 8

China's southern technology hub of Shenzhen reported 54 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections on Thursday, up from 25 a day earlier, the Health Commission of Guangdong Province said on Friday.

Of Thursday's local infections, 26 were confirmed to be symptomatic, while 28 were asymptomatic as the city began easing restrictions a bit after a major flare-up.

