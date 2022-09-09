China reports 1,404 new COVID cases for Sept 8 vs 1,439 a day earlier

China reported 1,404 new COVID-19 infections on Sept. 8, of which 301 were symptomatic and 1,103 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Friday. That compared with 1,439 new cases a day earlier – 280 symptomatic and 1,159 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

There were no new deaths, same as a day earlier, keeping the nation's fatalities at 5,226. As of Sept. 8, mainland China had confirmed 246,328 cases with symptoms.

China's capital Beijing reported 17 new local symptomatic cases and two asymptomatic cases, compared with seven symptomatic and three asymptomatic cases a day earlier, according to state television and local government data. Financial hub Shanghai reported no local symptomatic cases and two asymptomatic cases, compared with three symptomatic and 10 asymptomatic cases the day before, local government data showed.

China's southern technology hub of Shenzhen, which eased anti-virus restriction measures from Monday after a weekend lockdown for most residents, reported 54 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections, up from 25 a day earlier. China's southwestern metropolis of Chengdu reported 71 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections on Sept. 8, down from 116 a day earlier, city government data showed on Friday.

Of the cases reported, 39 were symptomatic and 32 asymptomatic. The city extended last week's lockdown curbs in most areas to complete another round of mass testing.

