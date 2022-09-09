Left Menu

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Countries across the globe continue to safeguard themselves against COVID-19, with North Korea likely to begin vaccinations in November, while the United States ordered more than 100 million at-home COVID-19 tests from domestic manufacturers.

Countries across the globe continue to safeguard themselves against COVID-19, with North Korea likely to begin vaccinations in November, while the United States ordered more than 100 million at-home COVID-19 tests from domestic manufacturers. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Eikon users, click on COVID-19: MacroVitals for a case tracker and summary of the news. https://amers2.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1775942723 ASIA-PACIFIC

* North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has suggested that the isolated country could begin COVID-19 vaccinations in November. EUROPE

* EU countries and Britain granted 227.97 billion euros ($228 billion) in state aid in 2020 to support companies hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, with Poland and Greece topping the list, the European Commission said on Thursday. AMERICAS

* The annual U.S. COVID-19 vaccine market going forward could be in the range of $5.2 billion to $12.9 billion, depending on the price of shots and who is eligible to receive them, Moderna's chief commercial officer said. * The United States will boost its stockpile of at-home COVID-19 tests, ordering more than 100 million tests from domestic manufacturers, the White House said, but warned it was a short-term solution.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * Inflarx announced Vilobelimab Phase III results in critically ill COVID-19 patients.

* The European Medicines Agency published a revised safety update for COVID-19 vaccines. * An analysis for Reuters conducted by Seattle-based health data firm Truveta showed that patients with long COVID were nearly twice as likely to receive a first-time antidepressant prescription within 90 days of their initial COVID diagnosis compared with people diagnosed with COVID alone.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * The European Central Bank said lasting vulnerabilities caused by the pandemic still pose a risk to a smooth transmission of its monetary policy. The institution expects a flexible approach in reinvesting redemptions coming due in the Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme Portfolio.

* China's consumer prices rose at a slower-than-expected pace in August while the rate of producer inflation hit an 18-month low, reflecting an economy plagued by weak domestic demand and leaving room for further policy easing.

