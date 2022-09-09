Left Menu

UP: Private hospital sealed, VHP stages protest after newborn is handed over to another couple

As the matter started escalating, the Muslim couple handed back the child to the hospital owner.CMO Gautam said as soon as he came to know about the incident, he had sent a team under Additional CMO Dr Rohtas to the private hospital in Nigohi, but by then the owner of the hospital had fled.The hospital was sealed after it was found to be unregistered.

PTI | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 09-09-2022 15:45 IST | Created: 09-09-2022 15:37 IST
UP: Private hospital sealed, VHP stages protest after newborn is handed over to another couple
Representative image
  • Country:
  • India

Local authorities sealed a private hospital here after its owner allegedly handed over a woman's newborn child to another couple, triggering a protest by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, officials said.

The hospital was sealed as it was not registered, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr RK Gautam told PTI.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sanjay Kumar on Friday said Sangita, a resident of Tralokpur village under Nigohi police station area, got admitted to a private hospital in Shahjahanpur following labour pain on Wednesday night.

The woman delivered a baby girl here. The hospital owner identified as Dr Ashok Rathore told Sangita that since she already has five daughters, she will neither be able to look after the sixth nor will be able to pay the hospital fees, he said, adding that he then handed over the baby girl to a Muslim couple.

After coming to know about the matter, the Hindu right-wing outfit leader Rajesh Awasthi reached Nigohi police station on Thursday evening and burnt an effigy of the owner. As the matter started escalating, the Muslim couple handed back the child to the hospital owner.

CMO Gautam said as soon as he came to know about the incident, he had sent a team under Additional CMO Dr Rohtas to the private hospital in Nigohi, but by then the owner of the hospital had fled.

The hospital was sealed after it was found to be unregistered. Additionally, a team has been formed to probe the matter, he added.

A case has been registered against the hospital owner on Thursday, police said, adding that efforts are on to nab him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Artificial sweeteners may be linked to heart disease: Study

Artificial sweeteners may be linked to heart disease: Study

 United States
2
NASA's DART gets its first look at target asteroid; will crash intentionally on Sept 26

NASA's DART gets its first look at target asteroid; will crash intentionally...

 Global
3
India to be a USD 300 bn electronics manufacturing industry by 2025-26: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

India to be a USD 300 bn electronics manufacturing industry by 2025-26: Raje...

 India
4
FOREX-Euro holds above 2-decade low before ECB decision

FOREX-Euro holds above 2-decade low before ECB decision

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022