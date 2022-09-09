UP: Private hospital sealed, VHP stages protest after newborn is handed over to another couple

Local authorities sealed a private hospital here after its owner allegedly handed over a woman's newborn child to another couple, triggering a protest by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, officials said.

The hospital was sealed as it was not registered, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr RK Gautam told PTI.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sanjay Kumar on Friday said Sangita, a resident of Tralokpur village under Nigohi police station area, got admitted to a private hospital in Shahjahanpur following labour pain on Wednesday night.

The woman delivered a baby girl here. The hospital owner identified as Dr Ashok Rathore told Sangita that since she already has five daughters, she will neither be able to look after the sixth nor will be able to pay the hospital fees, he said, adding that he then handed over the baby girl to a Muslim couple.

After coming to know about the matter, the Hindu right-wing outfit leader Rajesh Awasthi reached Nigohi police station on Thursday evening and burnt an effigy of the owner. As the matter started escalating, the Muslim couple handed back the child to the hospital owner.

CMO Gautam said as soon as he came to know about the incident, he had sent a team under Additional CMO Dr Rohtas to the private hospital in Nigohi, but by then the owner of the hospital had fled.

The hospital was sealed after it was found to be unregistered. Additionally, a team has been formed to probe the matter, he added.

A case has been registered against the hospital owner on Thursday, police said, adding that efforts are on to nab him.

