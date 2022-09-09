Left Menu

Russia's official COVID-related death toll exceeded 3,200 in July

A total of 823,623 people have died of COVID-19 or related causes since the start of the pandemic in the country in April 2020, it said. Russia recorded more than 946,776 excess deaths between April 2020 and July 2022 compared with the average mortality in 2015-2019, Reuters calculations showed.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 09-09-2022 21:31 IST | Created: 09-09-2022 21:31 IST
Russia registered 3,284 COVID-related deaths in July, down from 5,023 in June, the state statistics service Rosstat said on Friday. A total of 823,623 people have died of COVID-19 or related causes since the start of the pandemic in the country in April 2020, it said.

Russia recorded more than 946,776 excess deaths between April 2020 and July 2022 compared with the average mortality in 2015-2019, Reuters calculations showed. This number decreased in July, because about 18,000 fewer people than average died in that month.

Some epidemiologists say that calculating excess deaths is the best way to assess the true impact of a pandemic.

