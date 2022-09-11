Left Menu

Rugby-Worcester chief Diamond cautiously optimistic amid financial woes

Co-owner Jason Whittingham told the BBC on Friday that he would know more about the club's finances "in the next 72 to 96 hours". Worcester, who fell a 45-14 defeat in their Premiership opener at London Irish on Saturday, wore last season's kit as they could not pay for a new strip, while they needed a club sponsor to provide the vehicle to transport their equipment.

Worcester Warriors director of rugby Steve Diamond said he was hopeful the club could have new investors in the next few days but was wary of getting his hopes up amid financial turmoil as the Premiership side still face possible administration. Worcester's co-owners said this week a deal to sell the club was moving at a "rapid pace" and that they had three interested buyers after four local members of parliament urged the government to intervene.

The club was served with a winding-up petition over unpaid tax, reportedly worth more than 6 million pounds ($7 million), in August and also owed 14 million pounds after taking out a long-term loan during the pandemic. Co-owner Jason Whittingham told the BBC on Friday that he would know more about the club's finances "in the next 72 to 96 hours".

Worcester, who fell a 45-14 defeat in their Premiership opener at London Irish on Saturday, wore last season's kit as they could not pay for a new strip, while they needed a club sponsor to provide the vehicle to transport their equipment. "The owners have gone public and said that, in the next 72 hours, there may be some news of a potential investor," Diamond said after the match. "This news is a boost but we don't want a false dawn."

"I have been around rugby for a long time and there aren't too many people who want to put their hand in their pockets and buy rugby businesses. "If the owners have found somebody then (that's) great and no doubt they will speak to me... You have to believe they're trying to bring in new finances or sell the club. But one way or another, something has to happen."

Worcester, who finished 11th last season, are scheduled to host Exeter at Sixways on Sept. 18.

