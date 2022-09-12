Xi Jinping will leave China for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic for a trip this week to Central Asia where he will meet Russia's Vladimir Putin. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* New Zealand scrapped mask wearing rules and vaccine mandates on Monday, bringing an end to some of the toughest COVID-19 pandemic rules in the world about two years after they were put in place. * The number of journeys taken during China's three-day mid-autumn festival dropped by more than a third compared with last year, a state media report said on Monday, as the country's zero-COVID policy discouraged people from travelling.

* Japan's government is planning to waive tourist visa requirements from some countries as part of a further easing of border controls enacted to stop the spread of COVID-19, Fuji News Network reported on Monday. * In Hong Kong, stringent COVID-19 curbs have long made life for school students extremely hard. Now, a new rule requiring higher vaccination levels could upend what progress has been made towards resuming full-day in-person classes.

EUROPE * The World Health Organisation expects a rise in COVID-19 in Ukraine to peak in October, possibly bringing hospitals close to their capacity threshold, WHO's director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday.

AMERICAS * President Joe Biden will sign orders on Monday to push more government dollars to the U.S. biotechnology industry, aimed at reducing dependence on China for materials to generate clean energy, weave new fabrics and inoculate populations against COVID-19.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * Invivyd announces multiple next generation COVID-19 antibody candidates and selects combination for clinical advancement based on positive in vitro data against omicron variants.

* Novavax Nuvaxovid vaccine granted expanded conditional marketing authorization in the EU for use as a booster for adults aged 18 and older. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Economists around the world, from the most liberal free-spenders to fiscal conservative deficit hawks, largely agreed the pandemic required a go-big, go-fast policy response to avoid an outright global depression. They've also reached a rough consensus on another point: The hangover is real. * Asian share markets rallied on Monday on hopes a key reading on U.S. inflation will show some cooling, while the U.S. dollar was restrained by the risk of higher European interest rates and Japanese intervention.

* The Bank of Japan is expected to end as scheduled a pandemic-relief funding scheme this month and discuss adjustments to a policy guidance that flags the COVID-19 pandemic as the top economic risk, three sources familiar with its thinking say. (Compiled by Rashmi Aich, Carlo Giovanni Boffa and Uttaresh.V; Edited by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

