51 cases of Dengue reported in Delhi in September

National capital Delhi is witnessing a rise in the incidence of dengue with 51 cases reported in the capital in the month of September alone, according to MCD data. In the whole of August, 75 cases of dengue were reported. However, going by the current trend the figure could be higher for September, according to MCD sources.

Overall, the total number of dengue cases this year has risen to 295. However, on the positive side, there has been no fatality related to dengue this year. So far 63 cases of malaria and 14 cases of chikungunya have been reported this year. Of the malaria cases, 14 were recorded in the month of September alone.

No case of Chikungunya has been recorded in September, according to MCD sources. (ANI)

