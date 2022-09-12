EU regulator backs Pfizer's Omicron-adapted vaccine booster
The European Union drug regulator on Monday recommended authorisation for Pfizer Inc and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine booster updated to target the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of Omicron.
The so-called bivalent vaccine targets both the subvariants, as well as the original strain of the virus.
