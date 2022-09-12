Left Menu

Lufthansa CEO says ticket prices won't return to pre-pandemic levels

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 12-09-2022 23:57 IST | Created: 12-09-2022 23:43 IST
Lufthansa CEO says ticket prices won't return to pre-pandemic levels
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

Lufthansa Chief Executive Carsten Spohr said on Monday that flight prices will never return to where they were before the pandemic, forecasting stable or increasing prices in future.

Tickets selling for under 20 euros was irresponsible and too low, Spohr said at an event in Berlin. The industry needed rising prices to finance greater investment and be more resilient to shocks like the COVID-19 pandemic, he added.

Still, a recession was to be expected at this stage in Germany, the chief executive warned, which would dampen consumer demand.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

 India
2
This video from Webb zooms through space to reveal the Tarantula Nebula

This video from Webb zooms through space to reveal the Tarantula Nebula

 Global
3
Russian gas flows to Europe steady while Nord Stream 1 remains shut

Russian gas flows to Europe steady while Nord Stream 1 remains shut

 United Kingdom
4
Gabriela Brimmer: Google celebrates 75th birthday of Mexican disability rights activist

Gabriela Brimmer: Google celebrates 75th birthday of Mexican disability righ...

 Mexico

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022