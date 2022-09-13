Shanghai reports no new local COVID cases for Sept 12

Shanghai reported no new domestically transmitted asymptomatic coronavirus cases for Sept. 12, down from three a day earlier, while zero local symptomatic cases were reported, the same as the previous day, the city government said on Tuesday.

No cases were reported outside quarantined areas, the same as the previous day.

Shanghai recorded no COVID-19-related deaths for Sept. 12, unchanged from a day earlier.

