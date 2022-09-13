Left Menu

Shanghai reports no new local COVID cases for Sept 12

12, down from three a day earlier, while zero local symptomatic cases were reported, the same as the previous day, the city government said on Tuesday. No cases were reported outside quarantined areas, the same as the previous day. Shanghai recorded no COVID-19-related deaths for Sept. 12, unchanged from a day earlier.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 13-09-2022 05:34 IST | Created: 13-09-2022 05:34 IST
Shanghai reports no new local COVID cases for Sept 12
  • Country:
  • China

Shanghai reported no new domestically transmitted asymptomatic coronavirus cases for Sept. 12, down from three a day earlier, while zero local symptomatic cases were reported, the same as the previous day, the city government said on Tuesday.

No cases were reported outside quarantined areas, the same as the previous day.

Shanghai recorded no COVID-19-related deaths for Sept. 12, unchanged from a day earlier.

Also Read: PM Modi to visit Uzbekistan on Sept 15-16 to attend Shanghai Cooperation Organisation meeting: MEA.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

 India
2
Russian gas flows to Europe steady while Nord Stream 1 remains shut

Russian gas flows to Europe steady while Nord Stream 1 remains shut

 United Kingdom
3
This video from Webb zooms through space to reveal the Tarantula Nebula

This video from Webb zooms through space to reveal the Tarantula Nebula

 Global
4
Tata Memorial Centre, doctors from 11 institutes develop low-cost clinical intervention for cancer treatment

Tata Memorial Centre, doctors from 11 institutes develop low-cost clinical i...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022