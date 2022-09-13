Left Menu

China's Shenzhen reports 4 symptomatic, 4 asymptomatic COVID cases for Sept 12

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 13-09-2022 06:13 IST | Created: 13-09-2022 06:13 IST
China's Shenzhen reports 4 symptomatic, 4 asymptomatic COVID cases for Sept 12
  • Country:
  • China

China's southern technology hub of Shenzhen reported eight new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections on Monday, down from 25 a day earlier, Shenzen health authorities said on Tuesday.

Of Monday's local infections, four were confirmed to be symptomatic, while four were asymptomatic.

Of the new Shenzhen cases, three were found outside quarantined areas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

 India
2
Russian gas flows to Europe steady while Nord Stream 1 remains shut

Russian gas flows to Europe steady while Nord Stream 1 remains shut

 United Kingdom
3
This video from Webb zooms through space to reveal the Tarantula Nebula

This video from Webb zooms through space to reveal the Tarantula Nebula

 Global
4
Tata Memorial Centre, doctors from 11 institutes develop low-cost clinical intervention for cancer treatment

Tata Memorial Centre, doctors from 11 institutes develop low-cost clinical i...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022