China's Shenzhen reports 4 symptomatic, 4 asymptomatic COVID cases for Sept 12

China's southern technology hub of Shenzhen reported eight new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections on Monday, down from 25 a day earlier, Shenzen health authorities said on Tuesday.

Of Monday's local infections, four were confirmed to be symptomatic, while four were asymptomatic.

Of the new Shenzhen cases, three were found outside quarantined areas.

