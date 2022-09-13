China's Chengdu reports 18 symptomatic, 26 asymptomatic new COVID cases for Sept 12

China's southwestern metropolis of Chengdu reported 44 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections on Sept. 12, up from 41 a day earlier, city government data showed on Tuesday.

Of the cases reported, 18 were symptomatic and 26 asymptomatic. The city had extended lockdown curbs in most areas to complete another round of mass testing.

