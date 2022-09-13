Left Menu

Active Covid cases in country decline to 46,347

India logged 4,369 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,45,04,949, while the active cases dipped to 46,347, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.The death toll climbed to 5,28,185 with 20 fatalities, which includes seven deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-09-2022 09:56 IST | Created: 13-09-2022 09:50 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The death toll climbed to 5,28,185 with 20 fatalities, which includes seven deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated. The active cases comprise 0.10 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 98.71 percent, the ministry said.

A decline of 829 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20, and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. The country crossed the grim milestone of two crores on May 4 and three crores on June 23 last year. It crossed the four-crore mark on January 25 this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

