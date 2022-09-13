Health News Roundup: U.S. abortion clinic moves up the street to escape one state's ban; Fight against AIDS, TB and malaria bounced back post-COVID - but not enough and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

U.S. abortion clinic moves up the street to escape one state's ban

The women's health clinic in Bristol, Tennessee, had a seemingly simple solution to continue providing abortions after its home state banned the procedure this summer: It moved a mile up the road to Bristol, Virginia, where abortion remained legal.

But relocating between the twin cities brought a host of challenges.

Fight against AIDS, TB and malaria bounced back post-COVID - but not enough

Efforts to tackle AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria began to recover last year after being hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, but the world is still not on track to defeat these killer diseases, according to a report. In its 2022 report, released on Monday, the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria said the numbers of people reached with treatment and prevention efforts rebounded last year after declining for the first time in almost 20 years in 2020.

'Understaffed and overworked': Thousands of Minnesota nurses go on strike

Some 15,000 nurses in Minnesota walked off the job on Monday to protest hospital understaffing that their union says has harmed patient care and exhausted health workers as they negotiate a new contract with hospital executives. The strike, slated to last three days and described by the Minnesota Nurses Association as one of the largest in the United States history, highlights nationwide health worker shortages that have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Biden touts 'Cancer Moonshot' on JFK speech anniversary in Boston

President Joe Biden signed orders on Monday to push more government dollars to the U.S. biotechnology industry, as he promoted his initiative to create new treatments and cut the death rate from cancer. Cancer "doesn't care if you're Republican or Democrat," Biden said at the John F. Kennedy Library in Boston, on the 60th anniversary of JFK's 'Moonshot' speech that urged Americans to lead in the exploration of space.

Biden drew a parallel between the former president's goal of reaching the moon and his own goal of cutting cancer death rates in half in the next 25 years.

'Challenge' to maintain world's focus on global health after COVID-19: Bill Gates

Asking the world to prioritize saving lives in the world's poorest countries is increasingly challenging in a world still rocked by the COVID-19 pandemic, the threat of climate change, rising energy costs, and the war in Ukraine, according to Bill Gates. The Microsoft co-founder turned philanthropist said it was a "paradox" that in the wake of a huge global health threat, funding for tackling diseases like malaria and AIDS could actually drop this year.

Los Angeles reports the area's first death due to monkeypox

The Los Angeles Department of Public Health said on Monday it had confirmed the area's first death due to monkeypox, saying the individual was severely immunocompromised and had been hospitalized. The department said it had made the determination that the death in Los Angeles County was due to monkeypox together with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

U.S. FDA to review Perrigo's birth control pill for OTC use in November

Perrigo Co Plc said on Monday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has scheduled a meeting of external experts on Nov. 18 to review the application of its daily birth control pill for over-the-counter (OTC) use. Contraception access has taken the spotlight since the U.S. Supreme Court's decision in June to overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide.

AstraZeneca beats U.S. shareholder lawsuit over COVID vaccine disclosures

AstraZeneca Plc on Monday won the dismissal of a U.S. shareholder lawsuit claiming that it concealed problems in developing its COVID-19 vaccine, making it unlikely the treatment would win regulatory approval in the United States. U.S. District Judge Paul Oetken in Manhattan said AstraZeneca shareholders in the proposed class action failed to identify any misleading statements, or adequately allege that the Britain-based company intended to defraud them.

EU regulator backs Pfizer/BioNTech BA.4/5-adapted COVID booster

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) on Monday recommended a COVID-19 booster designed to combat the currently circulating Omicron BA.4/5 subvariants, days after endorsing a pair of boosters tailored to target the older BA.1 Omicron variant. The latest recommendation is for a so-called bivalent vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, which targets BA.4/5 as well as the strain of the virus that originally emerged in China in December 2019 targeted by earlier COVID vaccines.

China reports 1,048 new COVID cases for Sept 12 vs 1,094 a day earlier

China reported 1,048 new COVID-19 infections on Sept. 12, of which 242 were symptomatic and 806 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Tuesday. The figures include local cases and imported cases.

