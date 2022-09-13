Left Menu

Puducherry adds 82 new COVID-19 cases

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 13-09-2022 18:39 IST | Created: 13-09-2022 18:29 IST
Puducherry adds 82 new COVID-19 cases
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Puducherry reported 82 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday raising the overall tally in the Union Territory to 1,73,460.

Director of Health G Sriramulu, in a release, said the health department examined 1,367 samples in the last 24 hours.

While Puducherry region alone reported 72 out of the 82 new cases, Karaikal saw eight and Yanam two persons getting infected by the virus respectively.

Mahe, an enclave of Puducherry in Kerala, did not report any new case of viral infection.

The director said there were 341 active cases comprising 332 people in home quarantine and the remaining nine patients in hospitals.

He said 76 patients recovered during the last 24 hours and the overall recovery tally stood at 1,71,150.

No fresh virus-related fatality was reported from any of the four regions of Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam as the death toll remained unchanged at 1,969.

Sriramulu said the health department examined 23,89,203 samples so far and found 20,24,238 samples out of them to be negative.

The test positivity rate was six per cent while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.14 per cent and 98.67 per cent, respectively.

Sriramulu said the department has administered 21,46,032 doses till now consisting of 9,90,754 first doses, 8,32,285 second doses and 3,22,993 booster doses.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

 India
2
Tata Memorial Centre, doctors from 11 institutes develop low-cost clinical intervention for cancer treatment

Tata Memorial Centre, doctors from 11 institutes develop low-cost clinical i...

 India
3
This video from Webb zooms through space to reveal the Tarantula Nebula

This video from Webb zooms through space to reveal the Tarantula Nebula

 Global
4
Russian gas flows to Europe steady while Nord Stream 1 remains shut

Russian gas flows to Europe steady while Nord Stream 1 remains shut

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022