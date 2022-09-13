Left Menu

COVID-19: Delhi records 118 cases, zero death

Delhi recorded 118 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 1.15 per cent on Tuesday, according to data shared by the city health department.No fresh fatalities were recorded due to the infection.The new cases were detected from 10,265 tests conducted the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin.With the new cases, Delhis COVID-19 tally climbed to 20,01,887.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-09-2022 20:18 IST | Created: 13-09-2022 20:18 IST
COVID-19: Delhi records 118 cases, zero death
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi recorded 118 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 1.15 per cent on Tuesday, according to data shared by the city health department.

No fresh fatalities were recorded due to the infection.

The new cases were detected from 10,265 tests conducted the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin.

With the new cases, Delhi's COVID-19 tally climbed to 20,01,887. The death toll remained unchanged at 26,494, according to the bulletin.

Delhi recorded one death due to COVID-19 and 63 fresh cases of the infection with a positivity rate of 1.83 per cent on Monday.

On Sunday, the city logged 137 new Covid cases with a positivity rate of 1.36 per cent and two more fatalities.

The national capital recorded zero death due to Covid and 137 cases of the infection with a positivity rate of 1.17 per cent on Saturday.

On Friday, the city saw 123 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 1.06 per cent and four fatalities.

On Thursday, it reported 182 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 1.37 per cent and three fatalities. The day before, it recorded 177 cases of the viral disease with a positivity rate of 1.36 per cent and two deaths.

The government did not issue a bulletin on Monday and Tuesday.

According to the latest bulletin, the number of active Covid cases in Delhi stood at 591. A total of 422 patients are in home isolation, the bulletin said, adding that of the 9,321 beds reserved for Covid patients in various city hospitals, 63 are occupied.

There are 91 Covid containment zones in Delhi.

The number of daily Covid cases in Delhi touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13, during the third wave of the pandemic. The city recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

 India
2
Tata Memorial Centre, doctors from 11 institutes develop low-cost clinical intervention for cancer treatment

Tata Memorial Centre, doctors from 11 institutes develop low-cost clinical i...

 India
3
This video from Webb zooms through space to reveal the Tarantula Nebula

This video from Webb zooms through space to reveal the Tarantula Nebula

 Global
4
Russian gas flows to Europe steady while Nord Stream 1 remains shut

Russian gas flows to Europe steady while Nord Stream 1 remains shut

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022