Left Menu

Delhi logs 54 new cases of lumpy skin disease

The first case was detected around two weeks ago.A senior Delhi government official said the Municipal Corporation of Delhi has not been cooperating with them in the isolation and transportation of the infected cattle.The matter will be taken up with higher authorities on Wednesday, he said.In Delhi, most cases of lumpy skin disease have been detected in the southwest Delhi district -- Goyla dairy area, Rewla Khanpur area, Ghumanhera and Najafgarh.The Delhi government has deployed four mobile veterinary clinics and set up 11 rapid response teams to collect samples.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-09-2022 20:30 IST | Created: 13-09-2022 20:22 IST
Delhi logs 54 new cases of lumpy skin disease
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi has logged 54 new cases of lumpy skin disease while 24 cattle have recovered from the infection, officials said on Tuesday.

The number of infected cattle now stands at 203, they said.

The authorities had for the first-time reported cases of lumpy skin disease in the capital on Saturday. The first case was detected around two weeks ago.

A senior Delhi government official said the Municipal Corporation of Delhi has not been cooperating with them in the isolation and transportation of the infected cattle.

The matter will be taken up with higher authorities on Wednesday, he said.

In Delhi, most cases of lumpy skin disease have been detected in the southwest Delhi district -- Goyla dairy area, Rewla Khanpur area, Ghumanhera and Najafgarh.

The Delhi government has deployed four mobile veterinary clinics and set up 11 rapid response teams to collect samples. Four teams are creating awareness of the virus among people.

The city government has also set up a special control room with helpline number 8287848586 for queries related to the disease.

An isolation ward has been set up in Rewla Khanpur Gau Sadan in southwest Delhi for stray cattle suffering from lumpy skin disease. The cow shelter can accommodate 4,500 cattle.

On Sunday, officials said the Delhi government will purchase 60,000 doses of goat pox vaccine to inoculate healthy cattle in the capital to prevent the spread of the disease.

These vaccine doses will be administered free of cost.

Delhi has a cattle population of 80,000.

The government will adopt the ring vaccination strategy in which healthy cattle in a 5 km radius of the affected areas will be given goat pox vaccine with the Uttarkashi strain of the virus, he said.

Lumpy skin disease is a contagious viral disease that spreads among cattle through mosquitoes, flies, lice and wasps by direct contact, as also through contaminated food and water. It does not transmit from cattle to humans.

The symptoms include high fever, reduced milk production, skin nodules, loss of appetite, increased nasal discharge and watery eyes, among others.

According to the Centre, the disease has spread in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

 India
2
Tata Memorial Centre, doctors from 11 institutes develop low-cost clinical intervention for cancer treatment

Tata Memorial Centre, doctors from 11 institutes develop low-cost clinical i...

 India
3
This video from Webb zooms through space to reveal the Tarantula Nebula

This video from Webb zooms through space to reveal the Tarantula Nebula

 Global
4
Russian gas flows to Europe steady while Nord Stream 1 remains shut

Russian gas flows to Europe steady while Nord Stream 1 remains shut

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022