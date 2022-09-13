Sweden's government said it would donate 500,000 vaccines developed by Pfizer and BioNTech to Ukraine. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* New Zealand scrapped mask-wearing rules and vaccine mandates on Monday, bringing an end to some of the toughest COVID-19 pandemic rules in the world about two years after they were put in place. * China reported 1,048 new COVID-19 infections on Sept. 12, of which 242 were symptomatic and 806 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Tuesday.

* The number of journeys taken during China's three-day mid-autumn festival dropped by more than a third compared with last year, a state media report said on Monday, as the country's zero-COVID policy discouraged people from travelling. EUROPE

* A German court sentenced a 50-year-old man to life for murdering a petrol station worker who insisted he follow rules and wear a mask to prevent the spread of COVID. * The World Health Organisation expects a rise in COVID-19 in Ukraine to peak in October, possibly bringing hospitals close to their capacity threshold, WHO's director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday.

AMERICAS * President Joe Biden signed orders on Monday to push more government dollars to the U.S. biotechnology industry, aimed at reducing dependence on China for materials to generate clean energy, weave new fabrics and inoculate populations against COVID-19.

* Asking the world to prioritise saving lives in the world's poorest countries is increasingly challenging in a world still rocked by the COVID-19 pandemic, the threat of climate change, rising energy costs and the war in Ukraine, according to Bill Gates. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Atea Pharmaceuticals will advance global phase 3 registrational study of Bemnifosbuvir in high-risk non-hospitalized patients with COVID-19. * The European Medical Agency's (EMA) CHMP approved a new manufacturing site for the active substance of vaccine Valneva.

* Novavax and Serum Institute of India announced full product registration in South Africa of Novavax COVID-19 vaccine. * The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has recommended a COVID-19 booster designed to combat the currently circulating Omicron BA.4/5 subvariants, days after endorsing a pair of boosters tailored to target the older BA.1 Omicron variant.

* Invivyd announced on Monday multiple next generation COVID-19 antibody candidates and selected a combination for clinical advancement based on positive in vitro data against omicron variants. * Novavax Nuvaxovid vaccine on Monday granted expanded conditional marketing authorization in the EU for use as a booster for adults aged 18 and older.

* AstraZeneca Plc on Monday won the dismissal of a U.S. shareholder lawsuit claiming that it concealed problems in developing its COVID-19 vaccine, making it unlikely the treatment would win regulatory approval in the United States. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Asian stocks rose on Tuesday as traders in Korea returned from holidays in a mood to catch up on a global bounce, while other markets held steady ahead of U.S. inflation data that will offer a crucial guide to the interest rate outlook. * Japan's wholesale prices rose 9.0% in August from the previous year, matching the annual pace of growth in July, data showed on Tuesday, signalling that persistently high raw material costs continued to squeeze corporate margins.

* A measure of Australian consumer sentiment bounced in September to break a nine-month losing streak, while concerns around rising interest rates and soaring inflation hit New Zealand house prices in August. * U.S. sales growth is expected to slow this holiday season as consumers facing decades-high inflation cut back on discretionary spending, according to the Mastercard SpendingPulse report released on Tuesday.

