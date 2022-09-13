Left Menu

Jamshedpur rain: Heavy rain floods MGM Hospital, Burn Care Unit waterlogged

Medical service in MGM Medical College and Hospital in Jamshedpur came to a halt as heavy rains that lashed Jamshedpur city on Tuesday caused waterlogging at the hospital premises, especially the Burn Care Unit.

ANI | Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) | Updated: 13-09-2022 23:42 IST | Created: 13-09-2022 23:42 IST
Jamshedpur rain: Heavy rain floods MGM Hospital, Burn Care Unit waterlogged
MGM Medical College and Hospital, Jamshedpur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Medical service in MGM Medical College and Hospital in Jamshedpur came to a halt as heavy rains that lashed Jamshedpur city on Tuesday caused waterlogging at the hospital premises, especially the Burn Care Unit. The waterlogging forced the patients and their attendants to remain confined to their beds for a long time.

Jamshedpur has been undergoing cyclonic rains for the last two days. This has resulted in waterlogging, and the water also flooded the premises of MGM Medical College and Hospital on Tuesday. The patients and their relatives were forced to drain out water from the hospital ward using buckets and containers.

One of the relatives of one of the patients told ANI, "The hospitals should not have such poor conditions, there should be proper drainage facilities in the hospital." "We just hope that the water is removed soon, or else it might lead to infections," said another relative.

Usually, the burn wards are considered very sensitive and even a little piece of infection can prove to be fatal for the patients. Therefore, water entering the premises is a matter of concern. However, almost every year, the ward undergoes the same situation. The complaints have come up several times of snakes entering through the drains. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Memorial Centre, doctors from 11 institutes develop low-cost clinical intervention for cancer treatment

Tata Memorial Centre, doctors from 11 institutes develop low-cost clinical i...

 India
2
Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

 India
3
This video from Webb zooms through space to reveal the Tarantula Nebula

This video from Webb zooms through space to reveal the Tarantula Nebula

 Global
4
Russian gas flows to Europe steady while Nord Stream 1 remains shut

Russian gas flows to Europe steady while Nord Stream 1 remains shut

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022